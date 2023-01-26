The Great Norther Sauna Village

If there's one thing that's taken the Twin Cities by storm in the past few years, it's sauna-ing and thermaculture. The Great Northern is offering an all-things-sauna event to present visitors a firsthand look into thermaculture traditions and its health benefits through heat, steam, aromatherapy, and Minnesota's chilly winter air. The Village will include unique saunas from Stokeyard Outfitters, Embrace North, Little Ember, and Superior Saunas.