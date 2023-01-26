The Great Norther Sauna Village
The Great Norther's first-ever Sauna Village invites a social and therapeutic look into the world of sauna-ing in the Twin Cities.
to
The Market at Malcolm Yards 501 30th Ave SE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
If there's one thing that's taken the Twin Cities by storm in the past few years, it's sauna-ing and thermaculture. The Great Northern is offering an all-things-sauna event to present visitors a firsthand look into thermaculture traditions and its health benefits through heat, steam, aromatherapy, and Minnesota's chilly winter air. The Village will include unique saunas from Stokeyard Outfitters, Embrace North, Little Ember, and Superior Saunas.