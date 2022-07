Check out this year's Great Midwest Rib Fest at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel from July 28-30, featuring free outdoor concerts and a variety of delicious ribs. Admission is free.

Hours:

July 28 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 29 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 30 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.