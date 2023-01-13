The Girl on the Train

The best-selling novel and DreamWorks film comes to life on Lyric Art's stage.

Lyric Arts 420 E. Main St., Anoka, Minnesota 55303

The mystery-infused thriller, Girl on the Train, is making its way to Lyric Arts for an evening of excitement. Based on the best-selling novel and DreamWorks feature film, the show dives into the life of Rachel Watson when she becomes a witness of a disappearance of a woman she sees on her daily commute to and from work – someone she imagines has the perfect life, the perfect relationship, and the perfect family. This show is recommended for ages 14 and up. 

