The Era Footwork Crew at the Walker
to
Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403
Described as "dance from another dimension", the Era Footwork Crew's IN THE WURKZ represents the cultural emergence of the Southside Chicago company. The dancers unravel the history and significance of footwork dancing, moving at high speed to the tune of complex beats. Tickets are $28. Performances at McGuire Theater require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry.