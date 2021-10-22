The Era Footwork Crew at the Walker

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Described as "dance from another dimension", the Era Footwork Crew's IN THE WURKZ represents the cultural emergence of the Southside Chicago company. The dancers unravel the history and significance of footwork dancing, moving at high speed to the tune of complex beats. Tickets are $28. Performances at McGuire Theater require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. 

Art, Dance, Live Music
