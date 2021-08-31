The Doobie Brothers - 50th Anniversary Tour

2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are known for their countless hits and multiple Grammys. Their appearance at the State Fair is part of their 50th anniversary tour. They will be joined by the musical stylings of Dirty Dozen Brass Band whose sound incorporates a blend of bebop jazz, funk, and R&B/soul. The show starts at 7:00p.m. Tickets range from $50-$60.