The Christmas Story in Lights

Wayzata Community Church 125 Wayzata Blvd. E., Wayzata, Minnesota 55391

Wayzata Community Church is telling the Christmas Story through lights this December every Thursday–Sunday. The drive-through experience will feature eight stations with bright lights, music, and narration. Free-will offerings will be accepted for Community Emergency Service, helping to move those struggling into financial stability. More information and volunteer sign-ups are available online.

952-473-8877
