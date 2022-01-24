The Cactus Blossoms with Geoffrey Lamar Wilson

The Minneapolis-based siblings behind The Cactus Blossoms will serenade audiences every Monday evening this January at the Turf Club. Easy Way, the band's upcoming album is slated to be released soon on their own label, Walkie Talkie Records. Each week, the band will share the stage with a different local opener, and the fourth week features musician and composer Geoffrey Lamar Wilson. Shows at First Avenue-affiliated venues require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a recent negative test for entry. Tickets are $20 and doors open at 6:30 p.m.