The Book Club [Play]
This original play at Theatre in the Round takes a turn for the hilarious when a weekly book club's intimate conversations about life and literature become the focus of a documentary film.
Theatre in the Round 245 Cedar Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Literature and theater collide in this original play about a book club, a documentary film, and what happens when innocent conversations about books turn to hilarious moments. With theatrical references to plenty of novels that have made a home in reading-lovers book collections and more than one laugh-worth mishap, this show is bound to have everyone laughing and in the mood to pick up their favorite novel by the end. Tickets for this show are available starting on Dec. 19.