With festivals around the country, the Bloody Mary festival is coming to the Twin Cities. Bringing together the best local Bloody Marys made by local bars, restaurants and craft mixes, attendees taste them all before voting for the coveted People's Choice Award.

Don't worry, there's more to offer than Bloody Marys. Enjoy local food and beverage companies, live music, photo ops, and a panel of expert judges add to the day's festivities.

In 2020, The Bloody Mary Festival was nominated as a Top 10 Specialty Food Festival by USA Today!