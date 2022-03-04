Marking the launch of the Mariah Theater Company, "The Big Blue River" follows therapist Laura Grace combating burnout with a creative writing project using her clients confidential chats as material. The lines between reality, sanity, ethics, love, and lust blur as Laura treads deeper and deeper into the darkness of her imagination.

Tickets start at $20. The show is Wednesdays through Sundays with Q&A's after the show on Thursdays.