The Best Christmas Show in Three Years
The Brave New Workshop promises to bring three-years-worth of holiday cheer (and plenty of laughs) to their annual holiday tradition.
to
Hennepin Theatre Trust 651 Hennepin Ave., Ste. 140, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402
After being put on pause for three years, this year's The Brave New Workshop's annual holiday performance promises to fit three years worth of holiday laughs into one holiday extravaganza. Filled with hilarious live sketches and plenty of holiday songs to sing along to, this holiday event is sure to contain plenty of ho-ho-ho's, red noses, and hilarious sights.