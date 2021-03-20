The Belfast Cowboys with Ryan Young – ‘Astral Weeks’

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406

Astral Weeks is Van Morrison's most critically acclaimed album, more acoustic and ethereal than his later sets. For this performance, Minneapolis's own Van Morrison cover band, The Belfast Cowboys, will perform the entirety of the album with special music guest Ryan Young of Trampled by Turtles. Tickets are available for both in-person and live stream performances.

The Hook and Ladder Theater & Lounge 3010 Minnehaha Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
