The Amateurs
to
U of M Rarig Center Proscenium 330 21st Ave S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455
Follow along as a troupe of 14th-century peasant performers race across medieval Europe trying to out-race the Black Death. This new work from Jordan Harrison take's a hundreds-year old disease and compares it to the more recent pandemic and begs the question: "When does a crisis destroy us, and when does it open new frontiers?" This play is presented by the University of Minnesota's BA Theatre Arts Program.