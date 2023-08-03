Teen Craft Camp

American Swedish Institute 2600 Park Ave., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Grow your skills in Swedish craft making, designed for ages 13-18! Mediums include wood, fiber, and ink. From carving to stitching, printing to making cordage, this class will include fun and new challenges for everyone. Campers must bring their lunch and water bottle, and wear clothes appropriate for the weather and messy art projects. Advanced registration is required and closes three weeks before the camp start date.

Art, Workshop
612-871-4907
