Taylor Swift's 2023 World Tour will be making a stop in Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium. Her The Eras Tour will include support from gIrl In red and OWENN, and will include performances of her most recent and fastest sold album of her career, Midnights. But don't worry -- with eleven Grammy's under her belt and plenty of world-wide hits, the concert will be sure to include some songs that everyone will know the words to.