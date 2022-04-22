Tare Market Northeast Grand Opening Celebration
Tare Market 2717 E. 38th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406
Tare Market is opening their second location on Earth Day! The zero-waste market supports women and BIPOC makers, and features over 700 products like bulk food items, sustainably made bath and beauty products, refillable cleaning supplies, and more! Enjoy cold brew and doughnuts (while supplies last) with family and friends!
Market, Shopping Event