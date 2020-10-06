Talking Volumes with Sara M. Broom

Sarah M. Broome will discuss her new memoir, "The Yellow House," with NPR News journalist Kerri Miller. "The Yellow House" tells Broome's family story of their life in New Orleans over a period of 100 years. The memoir is, "brilliant memoir of place, class, race, the seeping rot of inequality, and the internalized shame that often follows. It is a transformative, deeply moving story from an unparalleled new voice of startling clarity, authority, and power." Register online.