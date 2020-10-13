Talking Volumes with Isabel Wilkerson

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota

As a part of this year's Talking Volumes with Minnesota Public Radio and the Star Tribune, bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson will be joining for a live, virtual webinar. Wilkerson is known for her works The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, an examination of America's hidden hierarchies and how the errors of the past are revealed today. Hosted by journalist Kerri Miller, tickets will be offered through a Pay-What-You-Can model.

Virtual Minneapolis, Minnesota
