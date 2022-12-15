Swing Night at Minneapolis Cider Company
Cider and swing dancing? Sounds like a combo we're ready to try.
Minneapolis Cider Company 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Minneapolis Cider Company is diving into the Twin Cities swing dancing craze with an evening of jumpin' and jivin' along to Beasley's Big Band with accompaniment from local vocalist, Courtney Burton. Are you interested in dancing along but have no idea how to swing dance? Every cover price pays for a complimentary dance lesson at 6:15 p.m. before the show starts at 7:00 p.m. There is a $10 cover for this event.