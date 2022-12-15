Swing Night at Minneapolis Cider Company

Minneapolis Cider Company is diving into the Twin Cities swing dancing craze with an evening of jumpin' and jivin' along to Beasley's Big Band with accompaniment from local vocalist, Courtney Burton. Are you interested in dancing along but have no idea how to swing dance? Every cover price pays for a complimentary dance lesson at 6:15 p.m. before the show starts at 7:00 p.m. There is a $10 cover for this event.