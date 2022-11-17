Swing Dancing Night

A night of live music, swing dancing, and even a free lesson? Sounds like a good night to me.

Wabasha Street Caves 215 S. Wabasha St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55107

The Wabasha Street Cave's swing dancing series continues with a free lesson at 6 p.m. and dancing at 7 p.m. on November 17. Not a dancing fan? Do not fear. This is a free event featuring live music from Red Rock Swing Band, and dancing is not required. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the music bouncing around Wabasha Street Cave's walls. 

