Beasley's Big Band Swing Dancing
Come ready to dance, sip, and swing to Beasley's Big Band at Minneapolis Cider Company.
Minneapolis Cider Company 701 SE 9th St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Beasley's Big Band calls for everyone to venture into the world of swing dancing. The night of dancing is held at Minneapolis Cider Company and offers a free complimentary dance lesson before the music begins, at 6:15 p.m. Tickets at $10 at the door.