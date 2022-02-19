"Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art" will be at Mia starting February 19 through May 15.

Kickoff the exhibit by attending Supernatural Encounter Weekend. Expect to participate in live demos and art-making activities.

Saturday, February 19 will feature in-person events starting at 11:00 a.m., while Sunday, February 20 will be virtual. If you wish to attend both days, be sure to register for each date separately.