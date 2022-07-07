OMNI Brewing Co. brings back their summer concert series as a way to bring free live music and fundraising to their patio.

Every Thursday of the summer, OMNI will be selling their new collectible Summer Music Series t-shirt. 100% of the proceeds from sales go to Hopewell Music Cooperative- North, helping empower underserved students in North Minneapolis through access to high quality and affordable music education.

If you wear the t-shirt to any of the shows, you also get 1/2 off your first beer that evening!