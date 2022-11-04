Storm Creek 10th Annual Warehouse Sale

Eco-friendly, outdoor apparel shop, Storm Creek, is bringing back their in-person warehouse sale for the 10th year. Shop exclusive warehouse deals across two weekends (Nov. 4-5, 11-12) at their Eagan headquarters or online (Nov. 4-12). Mystery Boxes are also back this year, starting at $39 boxes contain three surprise garments across three themes.

This year the sale will also include a VIP pass for early access to the warehouse on Nov. 3. VIP passes are $20, all of which are donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities. In addition to the passes, 10% of all warehouse sale proceeds benefit the charity of the shoppers choice (Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities, Feeding America, National Parks Foundation or the Storm Creek Community Fund).