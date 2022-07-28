STATIC

Choreographed by Herb Johnson III, STATIC explores the effect of habits within community. When navigating through conflict how do we address or correct a peer's bad habit? How do we identify and celebrate the good ones? What energies and lessons are being exchanged from both? Our actions and behaviors can be learned and passed down to generations. Communication within community is vital; without clarity there will be Static.

