State Fair Fall Food Parade

Early this October, the Minnesota State Fair will host their Fall Food Parade. The parade will run through October 1-4 and 8-11. Featured items include Turkey to Go by MN Turkey Growers, Mouth Trap Cheese Curds, and Minneapple Pie. Of course, classic favorites Pronto Pups and Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar will make an appearance as well. Ticket registration opens September 17 and will operate through a lottery process. Instructions and a full list of participating vendors are available on their website.