State Ballet of Georgia Outdoor Film Screening
Northrop Auditorium 84 SE Church St., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55414
Northrop Auditorium will screen a dance film by The State Ballet of Georgia, a recognized ballet company in Europe on August 12, and you're invited! Viewers can expect gorgeous choreography from the dancers, intimate interviews with the company's directors, and views of the city of Tbilisi. This event is free and open to the public, so all that you'll need to remember to bring is a lawn chair and some tasty snacks.