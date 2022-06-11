St. Paul Summer Beer Fest
A festival dedicated to craft beers!
to
Minnesota State Fairgrounds 1265 Snelling Ave. N., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55108
The outdoor craft beer festival will feature samples from over 70 breweries, live music, tasty food vendors, and a silent auction benefiting the YMCA of St. Paul, all at the MN State Fairgrounds' International Bazaar. Walk away with a new favorite beer, great memories, and a commemorative tasting glass.
Tickets start at $15 for designated drivers, $50 for general admission, and $75 for early bird tickets.