St. Paul Summer Beer Fest

The outdoor craft beer festival will feature samples from over 70 breweries, live music, tasty food vendors, and a silent auction benefiting the YMCA of St. Paul, all at the MN State Fairgrounds' International Bazaar. Walk away with a new favorite beer, great memories, and a commemorative tasting glass.

Tickets start at $15 for designated drivers, $50 for general admission, and $75 for early bird tickets.