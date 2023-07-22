The 7th annual St. Paul Food Truck Festival is returning to Union Depot with 60+ food trucks, live music, and lots of beer. The list of foods available very from all over the world with deep fried ice cream, New Zealand meat pies, Maine lobster rolls, and birria tacos are just a few of the delicacies on the menu. But food isn't the only thing available this year – fashion/clothing trucks, a vintage record truck, and a photo booth truck are going to be parked to explore.