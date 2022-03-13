St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Celebrate St. Paddy's at the Landmark

Landmark Center 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102

Celebrate St. Paddy's day at the Landmark Center. The Irish Music and Dance Association is partnering with the Landmark for it's 40th year and is back in person after a long hiatus. The celebration will span two days, starting on Sunday, March 13 for a Day of Irish Dance. On Thursday, March 17, enjoy a full day of music, shopping handmade crafts and watching Irish dancers. 

