Have "on the green" Irish fun on the 18-hole indoor mini-golf course, outfitted for St. Patrick's Day. Check out live Irish Music by duet An Cuan, of Celtic Junction, playing 45-minute sets from 6:30pm to 12:30am. Bonus: Glitter hair, glitter beards, and face-painting by Sparkle Fox 6:00 to 8:00 pm on the boardwalk.