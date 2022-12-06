St. Nicholaus Day at Waldmann Brewery
Santa's stepping aside to let St. Nicholaus -- the German holiday gift giver -- take over the holiday spirit at Waldmann Brewery in Saint Paul.
Waldmann Brewery 445 Smith Ave., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Sankt Nikolaus Tag, or the day that St. Nicolaus travels around Germany to leave candy in children's shoes and makes some guest appearances with his side-kicks, the Krampuses, to show who's really fighting for your soul. Oh, and this year, he's taking the journey to the USA to make a stop at Waldmann Brewery, a traditional German lager saloon, in Saint Paul. That's a crazy coincidence, right?