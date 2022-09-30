Speak. Sip. Repeat. Spoken Word Open Mic

The Square returns with another spoken word open mic -- and this time, each attendee gets two complimentary beverages.

The Square 3736 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55407

Bringing together artists of all backgrounds, races, and genders to encourage the expression of all ideas, thoughts, and feelings, The Square is hosting a spoken word open mic on September 30. DJ Buster Baxter will be spinning tunes and Righteous Emcee will be hosting the event, and every attendee will get two complimentary drink tickets. 

