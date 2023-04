Rein in Minnesota's irresistible summer weather with Bauhaus's summer music series – perfect weather, live music, and local beer. Need we say more? The brew house will be hosting three concerts (one in June, one in July, and one in August) in their Sparkyard Sound Series. They'll be having Grace Potter, Shakey Graves & Lucius, and St. Paul & The Broken Bones gracing their stage. All shows are 21+.