Sounds for Silents: Film + Music on the Walker Hillside

Walker Art Center 725 Vineland Place , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

Grab a blanket and head for the the hillside for Sound for Silents, an evening of live music paired with films from the Ruben/Bentson Moving Image Collection. This summer, the program will feature a newly commissioned score from ethereal Iowa City–based singer-songwriter Pieta Brown and her ensemble.

There will be Dj tunes and food trucks before the film screening and live performance begin at 8:30 p.m.

Film, Museums And Galleries
