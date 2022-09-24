Sound Sculpture at Schubert Club
Schubert Club 302 Landmark Center, 75 W. 5th St., Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102
Make some music with Sound Sculpture, an interactive musical instrument made up of illuminated building blocks created by Boston-based interdisciplinary MASARY Studios.
Saturday is FREE and open to the public. Schubert Club Mix performances on Sunday will feature collaborating artists cellist Michelle Kinney, choreographer Darrius Strong/STRONGmovement, and spoken word artist Alexei Casselle AKA Crescent Moon.