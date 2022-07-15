Something Rotten!

Presented by Lyric Arts Theater. It's 1590 in beautiful, plague-ridden England and the Bottom Brothers are desperate to write a play to undermine the success of that Renaissance playwriting rock star, "The Bard!" When the brothers seek aid from the local soothsayer, they learn the future of theater involves singing, dancing, and acting—all at the same time! To take down their rival, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz...