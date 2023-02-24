Social-ICE
Downtown Rochester's annual winter get-together is returning after a three year hiatus for a night of unique bars, signature drinks, and winter jams.
Peace Plaza 1st Ave SW & 1st St SW, Rochester, Minnesota 55902
Yes, February is cold. And snowy. and Bland. But why not use that as an excuse to party? Social-ICE transforms downtown Rochester in a winter get-together with multiple different themed bars all with a signature drink of their own, live DJ's, and illuminate ice sculptures to add some pizzaz.