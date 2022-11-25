Sociable Cider Werks Turns Nine!

Sociable Cider Werks, one of northeast Minneapolis's most loved cider companies, is celebrating their ninth birthday with a weekend of cider-sipping celebrations.

to

Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sociable Cider Werks is turning nine and is having a birthday celebration all Black Friday weekend long. And that's right -- alongside the birthday festivities, there'll be plenty of deals all weekend long. Starting on Friday, the brewery will be opening up early to welcome in a weekend of live music, special releases, sales on merch and gift card deals, and a drag brunch on Sunday afternoon filled with cidermosas to finish off the festivities. 

Info

SociableCiderWerks-175.jpg
Sociable Cider Werks 1500 NE Fillmore St., Minneapolis, Minnesota
to
Google Calendar - Sociable Cider Werks Turns Nine! - 2022-11-25 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Sociable Cider Werks Turns Nine! - 2022-11-25 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Sociable Cider Werks Turns Nine! - 2022-11-25 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Sociable Cider Werks Turns Nine! - 2022-11-25 00:00:00 ical