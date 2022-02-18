Snowshoers' Special

Bring your snowshoes and head over to Saint Croix Vineyard for a beautiful day of outside adventure. After exploring the trails, stay toasty with a glass of hot mulled wine and stomp your appetite with delicious nibbles.

No reservations are required, but note that the event costs $20 per person and includes one glass of wine and one charcuterie box or $25 per couple and includes two glasses of wine and one charcuterie box to share.