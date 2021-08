This one-of-a-kind day is filled with live music, spirits, local beer, smoked meats, plus a live meat raffle!

Get your tickets early!! Early Bird ticket pricing until August 15th, 2021. This event is 21 and over.

Sunday October 3rd at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Come for all the meats you can eat, entertainment, and bevvies to round out what is sure to be a Smokin' October day!