Smoke Out 2021
Smoked Meats & Sippin' Treats in Good Ol' St. Paul Presented by Standing Heating & Air Conditioning
to
http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smokeout-2021-mplsstpaul-magazine-justin-sutherland-friends-tickets-161023990089
Allianz Field 400 Snelling Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55104
Join Justin Sutherland and Stephanie March and more than a dozen of their favorite local chefs (and their smokers) for an unforgettable outdoor fall festival.
This one-of-a-kind day is filled with live music, spirits, local beer, smoked meats, plus a live meat raffle!
Early Bird ticket pricing until August 15th, 2021. This event is 21 and over.