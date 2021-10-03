Smoke Out 2021

Smoked Meats & Sippin' Treats in Good Ol' St. Paul Presented by Standing Heating & Air Conditioning

http://https://www.eventbrite.com/e/smokeout-2021-mplsstpaul-magazine-justin-sutherland-friends-tickets-161023990089

Allianz Field 400 Snelling Ave. N. , Minneapolis, Minnesota 55104

Join Justin Sutherland and Stephanie March and more than a dozen of their favorite local chefs (and their smokers) for an unforgettable outdoor fall festival. 

This one-of-a-kind day is filled with live music, spirits, local beer, smoked meats, plus a live meat raffle! 

Early Bird ticket pricing until August 15th, 2021. This event is 21 and over.

Info

