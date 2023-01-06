Slo Dance Company
The Slo Dance Company arrives at The Southern Theater for a two-night performance that dances around the idea of the duets that we create with space, with time, and with each other.
The Southern Theater 1420 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55454
Led by Artistic Director Laura Osterhaus Rosenstone, Slo Dance Company invites guests of all ages to come for an evening of dance that invites viewers to be curious about what new relationships can form when we take the time to slow down. This performance is the first included in The Southern's 2022-2023 partnership program.