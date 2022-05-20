The Walker's Skyline Mini Golf is back for its 15th year. This summer the nine-hole, artist designed course features a new design by the Asian American Organizing Project's Youth Action Team called Always Have Been Sewn. The design is based on a paj ntaub (pronounced "pan dow") which is a historical Hmong story cloth.

Mini golf hours are below:

Thursday, 11 am–9 pm

Friday–Saturday, 11 am–6 pm

Sunday, 11 am–5 pm