Sinatra! with Andrew Walesch
Sway and shasay into an evening of sultry Frank Sinatra tunes sang and performed by local musician, Andrew Walesch.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sinatra-with-andrew-walesch-orchestra-tickets-431489515757?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Crooners Lounge and Supper Club 6161 Hwy. 65 NE, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55432
Spend an evening at Crooner's newly remodeled classic nightclub surrounded by the unforgettable sounds of Frank Sinatra's jazz-infused cover band, Andrew Walesch Orchestra. The pianist and jazz singer with walk the audience through an evening of Sanatra's legendary career.