The excuse to cover yourself in green paint, pin some ogre ears in your hair, and dance the night away to some happily-ever-after worthy house beats has come. Shrek Rave, the touring rave company dedicated to the Shrek series, is coming to First Avenue in all of its Donkey, Lord Farquaad, and Gingey glory. For the first time, Shrek welcomes the Twin Cities to his swamp -- that being the most popular downtown dancteria in Minneapolis.