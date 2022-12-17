Shrek Rave

"Donkey, get out me swamp!" That's right folks, the night of all things big-green-ogre has come and is brining some dance tunes with it.

Tickets are available here

First Avenue 701 1st Ave. N., Minneapolis, Minnesota 55403

The excuse to cover yourself in green paint, pin some ogre ears in your hair, and dance the night away to some happily-ever-after worthy house beats has come. Shrek Rave, the touring rave company dedicated to the Shrek series, is coming to First Avenue in all of its Donkey, Lord Farquaad, and Gingey glory. For the first time, Shrek welcomes the Twin Cities to his swamp -- that being the most popular downtown dancteria in Minneapolis.   

