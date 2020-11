The Walker Art Center and Northrop present a virtual viewing of a selection of short films. It will feature the film Revel in Your Body, a film about disabled dancers set in Atlanta. Accompanying it will be the films Making Where Good Souls Fear, Valentin de la Sierras, and Trio A. Curated by Alice Sheppard, the films will focus on arts and disability. The viewing will be free, open to the public, with registration reccomended.