Sherlock / Mystery Trivia Night

The game is afoot! Join local favorites Trivia Mafia for a night of Sherlock and mystery themed trivia. Pull out your deerstalkers and Inverness capes and assemble your own team of Baker Street Irregulars to crack the case in eight rounds of mystery.

Don't worry, we'll have a broad range of mystery (and history) related topics, so if your Sherlock knowledge isn't the sharpest, you'll still have plenty of fun! No registration required, fewer than eight people recommended per team, food and drink available for purchase.