Pull out your favorite pair of cowboy boots and fringe, leather jacket because the queen of '90s country is coming to the Xcel Center. Shania Twain will coming to Saint Paul on her Queen of Me Tour, following the release of her new album, Queen of Me. But don't worry -- "You're the One" and "Any Man of Mine" are sure to be playing over the Xcel's speakers alongside all of the new tunes.