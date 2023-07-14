Shane @ The Guthrie

The latest addition to The Guthrie's repertoire, come see "Shane," a play about an enigmatic gun-slinging cowboy of the same name fighting to protect his newfound friends.

It’s 1889 when Shane, a loner with a dark and mysterious past, rides into the heart of Wyoming’s cattle country. He’s instantly idolized by the young Bob Starrett, whose settler parents welcome Shane into their home and put him to work on their farm, where Shane discovers the family he never had. Meanwhile, hostility grows between the ruthless rancher Fletcher and the settlers starting their farms. When Fletcher plans to squeeze them out, Shane’s dangerous ways resurface as he fights to save the Starretts from ruin. This Guthrie commission by renowned playwright Karen Zacarías interrogates the assumptions and myths of the American West.